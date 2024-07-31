Angry man shouted 'Tory scum' at canvasser before 'raining down punches' in street attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ian David Brookes of West View, Ford, Shrewsbury, had admitted assaulting Garry Burchett, while he was out canvassing on June 27, at an earlier court hearing.

Mr Burchett, who is also a Conservative Councillor for Bagley at Shropshire Council, had been canvassing for support for former MP Daniel Kawczynski during the election campaign.

Brookes, aged 59, had also previously admitted assaulting a police officer on the day of the incident, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Kate Ford prosecuting read out a statement from Councillor Burchett, taken on the day of the attack. He said the incident happened at around 10.20am.

“I had posted leaflets to various houses in West View. When I was at the end of the cul-de-sac, a man came out from his house and called me a Tory something.