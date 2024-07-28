Woman suspected of exploiting children to transport drugs has slavery risk order extended

An interim order, the first of its kind issued to anyone in the Dyfed-Powys Police area, was granted against Lisa Meredith, of Trefonen Way, last month.

But it was extended for five years at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, even though the 42-year-old failed to appear or respond.

The court heard that Meredith is deemed to be a risk to young people in the community, with particular concern that she might be using or exploiting children to transport drugs between towns.

In a statement, child criminal exploitation officer PC Barrett, who led the case, said: “Meredith is suspected to exploit young persons by starting relationships with them and getting them involved in the drug scene.

“There are numerous intelligence reports that identify young people visiting the address, and that Meredith travels with youths to other towns via public transport. Parents have also raised concerns that Meredith is using their children to convey drugs between addresses.