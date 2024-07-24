'It's happening too often': Shocking rate of crimes against region's women and girls revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A report from National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) is calling violence against women and girls a “national emergency".

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion says he is committed to playing his part in tackling gender-based violence in the region.

PCC John Campion said: “As a man, I can never experience what some women and girls endure when they leave their front door.

"However, this call to action from the NPCC is another positive step in acknowledging the issue on a national level and builds on the significant change I am delivering locally.

"It’s a sad fact that violence against women and girls is happening too often in West Mercia.

“I am committed to tackling this epidemic head-on, and that’s why I proudly fund a range of services to break the cycle of harm, and support victims on the path to recovery which also helps them to get the justice they deserve."

The NPCC’ report includes a number of recommendations including:

The creation of a new dedicated policing hub to provide training to officers and investigators to provide a better service to victims.

Forces across the UK working more closely with criminal justice partners.

And the adoption of a framework which works in line with counter terrorism to protect women and girls.

In West Mercia, one in four crimes were committed against women and girls – accounting for 25 per cent of all crimes recorded across the three counties.

The PCC funds a range of services to support victims to cope and recover.

On Monday, he visited West Mercia Women’s Aid to see the impact Independent Domestic Violence Advisors are making across West Mercia following his £97,000 investment.

An organisation called White Ribbon encourages men to take a pledge to support women against violence.

Organisations and councils in Shropshire, including Shropshire Council, have signed up to the White Ribbon pledge.

Mark Balaam, White Ribbon ambassador and CEO of imabi, commented on VAWG related crime having risen by almost 40 per cent between 2018 and 2023, in what is being described as a "national emergency".

“The report from the NPCC highlighting the staggering levels of violence against women and girls is enormously alarming, but it’s a welcome one that will help convey to the public just how pervasive the problem is.

"The term ‘national emergency’ is particularly welcome – as that’s exactly what it is. These findings underscore an issue that’s rife and it demands immediate and sustained attention from all sectors of society.

"It’s a collective issue that everyone – especially men – need to recognise and take active steps to support.

"The only way we’ll drive wide-ranging change is by getting people to recognise the scale of the issue and take proactive steps to counteract it. We need active bystanders, and people to make all forms of violence against women and girls so socially unacceptable that people – men – don’t engage.

"The only way we’ll drive wide-ranging change is by getting people to recognise the scale of the issue and take proactive steps to counteract it.

"We need active bystanders, and people to make all forms of violence against women and girls so socially unacceptable that people – men – don’t engage.

"One of the most appalling stats is that the average age of a victim is just 13, with the average age of offenders just 15. It demonstrates the need for a fundamental overhaul of how violence against women and girls is presented in schools."