Burglars break into Shrewsbury cupcake firm before stealing till

Crystal's Cupcakes in Shrewsbury was targeted at around 5.30am on Sunday.

West Mercia Police confirmed officers attended the premises at Sweetlake Business Village.

In a post on social media shared just hours after the break-in, the firm shared CCTV footage of two people running from the scene. One was in an orange reflective jacket with black trousers, and the other in a dark jumper and clothes to hide their identity.

The firm said: "At 5.30am this morning these two people broke into the shop.

"The alarm went off and they were out in seconds but managed to grab hold of our till box and printer which was more of an inconvenience and upsetting thing to happen that anything else."

They also said the theft "saddens us more than anything that they have chose to target a small independent, hardworking business".

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "At around 5.30am on Sunday morning we received a report of a burglary at a business premises on Sweetlake Business Village in Shrewsbury.

"A rural and business crime officer has been in touch with the business and enquiries are ongoing."