Telford paedophile, 57, had pics of kids as young as three after amassing images over 12 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police swooped on Paul Ashford's home in Admaston, Telford after receiving intelligence that he was in possession of child sex abuse pictures.

He was arrested and his phone and iPad were seized. A forensic report revealed he had amassed 430 indecent images of children over the course of 12 years.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told the 57-year-old had 29 category A images - which would depict the most serious and depraved child sex abuse - 26 category B and 375 category C images. The police arrested him on September 13 2021.

The court was also told that Ashford's internet history included searches for "extreme porn".

Ashford, a maintenance technician of Aldermead Close, Admaston, Telford, had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children at Telford Magistrates Court. He has no previous convictions.

Suzanne Francis, mitigating, said Ashford's wife is still supporting him and that he has done modules on the Lucy Faithfull and Stop Now websites, which are designed to prevent child sex abuse.

"He has been with his wife for 40 years, married for 20," she said. "Their home is very much at risk. They have put that home on the market as he is certain he is going to lose his employment.

"He works with 200 men. He won't be able to continue once the news is out.

"He is clearly devastated. Both (Ashford and his wife) are frightened of what's going to happen and what he has brought upon them."

Judge Peter Barrie told Ashford: "Over quite a long period of time you used the internet to view sexual images of children. Some of them were very young.

"The number of images is not large by the standards of some cases I see, and the majority of them were at the lowest level of seriousness.

"I accept you pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. I know you have struggled with the long period of time there has been since your arrest, and you have put it to good use. That is to your credit."

He handed Ashford an 18-month community order which includes 60 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Ashford must also do the Maps For Change programme designed to rehabilitate sex offenders, and pay £150 in prosecution costs.

He must sign onto the sex offender's register for the next five years and was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.