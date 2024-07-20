Court hears how man stalked ex-wife and her new partner as he's told 'it must stop now'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kevin Warrender, 61, of Dawley, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting two counts of stalking.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said Warrender had been in custody for the past month having breached the conditions of his bail after being arrested for the offences.

The court was told that Warrender, had bombarded his ex-wife with messages after she got together with his nephew following the breakdown of their relationship.

The offences took place between July last year, and June this year.

Mr Jones told the court of a number of incidents and messages that had left the victims in fear for their safety.

He said he had called his former wife a "tramp" in messages , and told her "I will be watching you".

On one occasion he posted on social media, saying: "It is right to be thinking of murder at this time in the morning?"