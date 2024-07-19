'Simple' man who finds the modern world 'difficult to deal with' avoids prison for carrying bladed article in public

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sixty-year-old Ian Darrall, now of Wrockwardine Wood, had pleaded guilty to carrying the bladed article in New Street, Wellington, on July 25 last year.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday that Darrall had approached police officers at 11.55am on the Tuesday afternoon near the Interfaith building and asked them "why are you robbing people?"

Officers then spotted the blue handle of what was described by them as a 'machete', so they grabbed it and restrained Darrall.

The court was shown body worn footage of an officer running through Wellington town centre to the scene, grappling with Darrall and removing the large bladed article.

Ms Beddow said Darrall, who was in the dock to be sentenced, had been given a suspended sentence for possession of a knife in 2020.

"There is a mandatory six month sentence for a second offence," she told the court.

But the court was told that an earlier bench of magistrates had deemed that "exceptional circumstances" applied in Darrall's case so a prison sentence was off the table.

Brendan Reedy, mitigating, told the court that his client could have been described as "simple" in earlier times.

He was not mentally ill but struggled to understand the modern world and lacked the skills to express himself clearly.

"My client is a singular gentleman who perhaps might have been described as 'simple' previously," he said.

Mr Reedy described Darrall as a man who had worked hard all his life and brought up two sons, working for many years on hard manual work, including in fencing and an abattoir.

"They were jobs he excelled at until two years ago he had a respiratory infection and stopped working," he said.

But Darrall had not claimed any benefits and provided heating for his home by chopping up wood and burning them in his home.

"Benefits and that aspect of the world are beyond him and more complex areas of work are beyond him."

Darrall then took in lodgers and became a victim of 'drug dealers' who threatened him.

"He tried to explain the situation to police but found it all difficult to deal with," said Mr Reedy.

"He spent a day in the woods so he would not be exploited."

Mr Reedy said his client is a giant of a man and could be "physically intimidating" but that is "not his personality at all."

At one stage he was fearing for his life and went to police who thought he was "paranoid and delusional" and he was sectioned and spent time at Redwoods in Shrewsbury, the court heard.

But they soon found out that Darrall is not mentally ill and in fact is a talented woodworker, making a 'beautiful' rocking horse and bird boxes for his neighbours.

The bladed item was in fact a hedge laying tool that he had for 30 years, but on the day of the offence he had left it in his bag. He had been reaching into his coat for a camera to take pictures and not for the bladed instrument, the magistrates were told.

"This is a man who cuts off the gas and uses an open fire, he has difficulty in understanding things.

"I do not think he is a danger to people.

"Prison would be disastrous to him, he would not have a chance on a wing with my more malign clients," said Mr Reedy. "He would have no chance of coping.

"He is a gentle giant who made a genuine mistake. These are definitely exceptional circumstances and prison would be very destructive."

The magistrates agreed and imposed a nine month community order during which he must complete 10 rehabilitation days.

They also fined him £120 and ordered him to pay a £114 victims surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Darrall, who had been struggling to hear proceedings after not wearing his hearing aid, was advised by presiding justice Carol Scott what to do when attending appointments with the probation service.

"Make sure you have got your hearing aid in," she said in a raised voice as Darrall cupped his ears.

Darrall queried the destruction of the hedge laying tool he has owned for many years but was told that it would be destroyed.

He also asked the magistrates whether he could pay his dues to the court by cheque and was told that he would have to arrange that with the fines office.

The court heard that Darrall is now receiving the benefits to which he is entitled and is supported by other people.