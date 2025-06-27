Firefighters rush to car crash in Gnosall

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Parsons Drive, Gnosall, just before 5pm today (Friday, June 27).

The service dispatched one fire engine from Newport to assist Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found a car that had crashed and come to rest on the pavement and into a garden.

Firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the car crash. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Casualties were left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The incident was declared under control by 5:42pm.