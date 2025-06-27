Shrewsbury Town capture versatile former Manchester United youngster Tom Sang

The 25-year-old - who can play in midfield and at wing-back - has agreed a two-year deal at the Croud Meadow after helping Port Vale secure promotion to League One last season.

Sang came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and follows Sam Stubbs and Will Boyle through the doors at the Croud Meadow this week.

Tom Sang caps a busy week of recruitment at Croud Meadow. Pic: James Baylis

The arrivals come hot on the heels of Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas arrived earlier in the window.

Director of football Micky Moore said: "It's been a busy week and we are delighted to round it off with the addition of Tom Sang.

"Tom is a really good footballer. He started at Manchester United as an attacking midfielder and, like Tom Anderson, Sam Clucas, Sam Stubbs and Will Boyle, he arrives having a promotion on his CV.

Tom Sang, 25, helped Port Vale to League One promotion last term. Pic: James Baylis

"He can play and in multiple positions and is also a great person.

"His arrival means we now have 18 players in the squad, which I think gives Michael Appleton a great opportunity to get his principles and ideas into the group early."