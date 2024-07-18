Woman fined after assaulting police officer in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mandy Sturgess, aged 33, attacked the policewoman in Telford on April 29 this year.

Sturgess, of Windsor Road, Arleston, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to assault by beating of an emergency worker.

District Judge Ian Strongman fined her £200. He also ordered her to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £80 victim surcharge. No order for compensation was made as the officer did not sustain an injury.

Sturgess must pay in full by August 12 this year.