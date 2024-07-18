Man in court after drugs bust in Telford uncovers cannabis worth estimated £520,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gentjan Cerriku, aged 22, is facing a charge of producing a controlled drug of Class B after the huge haul of plants were found at an address in Holyhead Road, Oakengates, Telford last Tuesday, July 9.

It is estimated that the cannabis which was uncovered is worth around £520,000.

Cerriku, of no foxed abode, made no plea at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 7.