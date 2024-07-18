Man arrested after drugs worth £120,000 discovered by police at Telford property

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A warrant was carried out this morning on a property at Haybridge Avenue in Hadley, Telford by the Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team after West Mercia Police received reports of suspicious activity at the address.

One 33-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of the production of cannabis. Police said he remained in custody on Thursday afternoon as enquiries continued.

Officers also believe that other rooms inside the property were being made ready to grow more plants, and that electrics had been tampered with.

PC Kate Medlam from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Grows like this one are often linked to organised criminal gangs, whose actions reap harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

"The drugs sold by these gangs can have a negative impact on our communities, and can also lead to other crimes, as well as the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

"The discovery of this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us."

The warrant forms part of the force's 'Operation Target' that sees West Mercia Police focus on targeting those intent on committing a range of serious and organised crime offences to ensure they keep communities safe.

Anyone with any information in relation to drugs supply can contact West Mercia Police via their website.

Alternatively, information about drug dealing can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.