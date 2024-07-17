Fourth man charged with murdering rapper who was gunned down outside Telford gym

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said the latest charge was in connection with the death of Tamba Momodu in Telford in 2020.

Tamba was 20 years old when he was killed in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Police said Ahmed Karshe, 30, of Daalstraat, Maastricht, has been charged with murder and arson and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

Three men - 32-year-olds Deria Hassan of Octavia Court, Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi of Whiteleys Parade, Hillingdon, Uxbridge, as well as Merje Ngoy, 24, of HMP Isis, Thamesmead, - have previously been charged in connection with Tamba’s death.

Tamba Momodu

They are due to face trial in January 2025.