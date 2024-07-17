Ann Summers theft – police release images of women they want to help with enquiries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Police have released a selection of images in relation to the incidents – at ASDA at Donnington, Superdrug, Ann Summers and The Range.

Officers said that alcohol worth £645 had been taken from ASDA at 2.20pm on Saturday, March 30.

The Superdrug theft, from the Colliers Way store in Telford Town Centre, at around 3pm on Tuesday, March 26, saw £1,700 of products taken.

The Ann Summers theft took place from the Telford Town Centre store at 3.30pm on Sunday, March 3, and the attempted theft at The Range happened at 11.50pm on Saturday, March 30.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers who are investigating these separate incidents would like to speak to the people in the images, as they believe they may be able to help them with their investigations.

"If you know or recognise the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk."