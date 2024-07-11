'Get off him!' Thug stamped on man heading home from pub as victim's partner pleaded for him to stop

Jude Roberts, aged 23, attacked Brandon Black as he was walking home from the Black Lion pub in Oswestry.

Roberts's accomplice Owen Batha laid into Mr Black's girlfriend, Isabel Wellings, as she pleaded for Roberts to "get off him!"

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told by prosecutor Philip Beardwell that Mr Black, who has since died of a cause unrelated to the attack, had known Roberts and Batha for a number of years and "did not have a good relationship with them".