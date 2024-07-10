Cannabis smoker who fractured woman's spine in road crash warned he could be jailed

Declan Anthony Gibson of Green Lane, Higher Heath in Whitchurch admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with more than the prescribed limit of THC – the active ingredient in cannabis – in his system, when he appeared before district judge Ian Barnes at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The judge heard that the crash happened on June 15, 2023 on the A41 in Chetwynd, just north of Newport, at around 1.20pm and resulted in the injured woman being trapped in her car.

Mrs Sharan Gill prosecuting said 31-year-old Gibson had been in his BMW 1 Series, which had been seen by witnesses driving in a dangerous manner ahead of the incident.