Appeal for information after burglary at house in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page has revealed that burglars gained entry to a semi-detached property in Kenwood Gardens through glass patio doors between Sunday, July 7 and Monday, July 8.

The update says it is unknown whether any personal items were taken from within the property.

Police want to hear from anyone within the community who saw any suspicious behaviour, or anyone with information that could help with enquiries.

The force is asking people to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 407_I_08072024.