Police and crime commissioner confirms Home Secretary conversation

John Campion, West Mercia's Conservative commissioner John Campion revealed the conversation with Yvette Cooper, and added that he was committed to working with the new government.

It will be the first time Mr Campion, who was elected in 2016, has held the post while the government is not Conservative.

He said: “The country has spoken, signalling a time for change. Change can also be felt closer to home, with the new political landscape in the three counties reflecting the will of local communities.

“However, my drive to work with all local MPs, regardless of their political stripes, on the issues that matter to our constituents remains the same.

“Now the general election is over, it’s time for elected representatives to come together and deliver on the commitments we all promised to deliver on behalf of the public.

“I have already spoken to the new Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper and I welcome the push to ensure confidence in policing improves.

“I will continue to be a strong voice, and at times a critical friend, as I continue to work closely with the Government to ensure the priorities of local communities are at the heart of change both nationally and in West Mercia.”