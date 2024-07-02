"He picked up his pedal cycle and threw it at staff": Man in custody after bizarre incident
A man was arrested after he threw his bicycle at a fast food store's staff causing a minor injury after being challenged.
By David Tooley
Officers said a man is in custody following an incident at KFC, in Barker Street, Shrewsbury, on Monday evening.
PC Richard Lee, of Shrewsbury Town Centre police, said: "Officers from Shrewsbury Town Centre team responded to an incident at KFC, Barker Street, where a male was caught stealing from the store.
"When he was challenged by staff, he picked up his pedal cycle and threw it at them, causing one staff member a minor injury.
"The suspect was promptly located by officers on Pride Hill and arrested for this offence.
"He is currently in custody."