"He picked up his pedal cycle and threw it at staff": Man in custody after bizarre incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers said a man is in custody following an incident at KFC, in Barker Street, Shrewsbury, on Monday evening.

PC Richard Lee, of Shrewsbury Town Centre police, said: "Officers from Shrewsbury Town Centre team responded to an incident at KFC, Barker Street, where a male was caught stealing from the store.

"When he was challenged by staff, he picked up his pedal cycle and threw it at them, causing one staff member a minor injury.

"The suspect was promptly located by officers on Pride Hill and arrested for this offence.

"He is currently in custody."