Do you recognise these off road bike riders?
Police have released photos of people they want to speak to after reports about the the use of illegal off road bikes.
West Mercia Police is clamping down on the use of such bikes – which are unlawful to be ridden in public areas – in Operation Spree and in encouraging people to contact the force if they have any information of the activity taking place.
PCSO Katy Balam from South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We have received a number of reports relating to off road bikes in the last few weeks.
“If you see anyone riding an off road bike please call 101 at the time.”
People with information about who is riding off road bikes or where they are stored can also email opspree@westmercia.police.uk.