Home Office to decide whether cannabis gardener caught in Telford will be deported

Mario Deda, 21, of Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one charge of producing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

Simon Parry, prosecuting said police had raided Deda's home address on May 16, smashing in to find him as the sole occupant.

He was arrested after police found a hydroponic set-up intended to specifically grow cannabis.

Mr Parry said the windows were covered, the rooms were ventilated with fans, and a lighting operation was in place to grow the plants.