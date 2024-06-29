Shropshire Star
Home Office to decide whether cannabis gardener caught in Telford will be deported

An Albanian man was caught working as a cannabis gardener in a house with nearly £45,000 worth of the drug.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Police found a host of plants during the raid.

Mario Deda, 21, of Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one charge of producing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

Simon Parry, prosecuting said police had raided Deda's home address on May 16, smashing in to find him as the sole occupant.

He was arrested after police found a hydroponic set-up intended to specifically grow cannabis.

Mr Parry said the windows were covered, the rooms were ventilated with fans, and a lighting operation was in place to grow the plants.

