Terrifying and dangerous attack on bus as object thrown from bridge

Lakeside Coaches, the Shropshire transport company based at Ellesmere, posted about the shocking incident on its social media page.

The firm revealed that a person had thrown something at the windscreen of one of its coaches from a bridge above in Shrewsbury, late on Wednesday evening.

The object cracked the windscreen, causing £3,000 of damage.

The firm said it was fortunate that the driver had managed to maintain control of the vehicle – and had only just dropped off his passengers at the time.

Posting on social media last night the company said: "This is the newest vehicle on our fleet, at just three weeks old it is now out of service due to one idiotic individuals behaviour.

"Last night at 22:54, this individual wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts standing on Monkmoor Road bridge over Robertson Way decided to throw something (hard and heavy) off the bridge at our coach causing £3000 worth of damage.

"The vehicle was scheduled to take a school to London today but is now off the road until a new windscreen is shipped and fitted-estimated five days lost earnings.

"Thankfully our driver kept the vehicle under control and he had just dropped off passengers, covered in glass shards and a minor cut to his hand we are glad the outcome was not a lot worse!

"Any information or footage relating to the incident would be greatly appreciated (confidentially)."

People can contact the firm through its facebook page or its website (https://lakesidecoaches.co.uk/).