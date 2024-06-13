Police appeal after man fails to turn up to court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers said that Anthony Winfield has links to Newport.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Can you help us find Anthony Winfield, who is wanted on warrant after he failed to appear at court on Wednesday, June 5?

"The 40-year-old and has links to the Newport area of Telford.

"If you know where he is or have any information that would help find him, please call 01952 214753.

"Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org."