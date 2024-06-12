'It has been a living hell': Man sent his ex abusive emails and naked pictures of other women

Magistrates were told that Martin Webster, aged 41, formerly of Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury but now of Pencombe, in Herefordshire, subjected his ex to numerous abusive emails and messages.

Webster had pleaded guilty to sending offensive, indecent or obscene emails in 2022, between June 25 and July 9. He also also admitted sending a false message to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety on July 20 of that year.

Kate Price, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Webster had "quite a profound effect" on his victim who was "frightened" that he would contact her.

The 6ft 2in Webster had blamed "everything" on his ex-partner as their three-plus year relationship came to an end. He had also been physically violent and taken her money, the court was told.