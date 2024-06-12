'I didn't expect that drug' says driver banned after he 'couldn't afford' to challenge test result
A man has been banned from driving for a year after a test found a "different drug" in his system and he could not afford to challenge the findings.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Telford magistrates heard that Jaikob Beard-Spittle had been stunned to find that a drugs test had recorded a massive amount of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system.
"The test showed cocaine had been in my system but I don't know how," said the 23 year-old in court on Tuesday .
"I had cannabis the night before but I haven't touched cocaine."
Beard-Spittle, of Church Aston, near Newport, told the court he is a fighter heading for his fifth contest and "does not take drugs or drink".