Telford man made his own gran 'feel sick' with crude WhatsApp message to her

Shane Collett, aged 31, sent the message - which the Shropshire Star is not printing due to its unpleasantness - in the early hours of April 24, 2022.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that Collett's gran was "really shocked" by the message and "felt sick". She informed the police and her grandson was arrested.

Collett, of Canal Side, Trench, Telford, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending a communication of an offensive/indecent nature.

The court was told that Collett was "intoxicated" at the time, has no recollection of sending it, is "ashamed" of his actions and has apologised to his gran.

Head magistrate Janet Whitby described Collett's actions as "really quite shocking," but accepted the case had taken "a considerable while" to get to court.

Magistrates fined Collett £120 and ordered him to pay £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.