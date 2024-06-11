Rapist policeman from Shropshire jailed for 12 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

PC Aron May, aged 40, was found guilty of the two sex attacks in April following a trial at Worcester Crown Court. He has since been dismissed by the force.

The officer, who is from the Bridgnorth area but was working for West Midlands Police, carried out his first attack on August 14, 2019, before preying on the same woman again just days later, at the end of the August bank holiday weekend.

MailOnline reported that he picked up and carried his victim into another room on the first occasion, ignoring her pleas for him to stop having sex with her. His second attack was launched when she was asleep.

The victim confronted the officer about his crimes while secretly recording him, the court heard.

May was said to have unleashed a volley of abuse in the audio, which was used as evidence in the trial.

May, of Romsley Lane, Romsley, near Bridgnorth was sentenced to seven years for the first rape and five years for the second rape, with the two sentences to be served consecutively.

A restraining order was also imposed forbidding him from contacting his victim.

Although May was a West Midlands Police officer, the rapes were investigated by neighbouring West Mercia Police.

Following the sentencing, Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green of West Midlands Police said: "Aron May was dismissed from West Midlands Police in May 2024 following a misconduct hearing which took place after his conviction at Worcester Crown Court for two counts of rape.

"Today, he has been sentenced to 12 years.

"The public quite rightly expect the highest standard of professionalism from our officers and staff and we are determined to ensure that those who breach these standards are held to account."