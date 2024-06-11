Members of the public stopped woman who had 'clearly been drinking' driving away from pub
A woman who tried to drive out of a pub car park after she had "clearly been drinking" has been banned from driving.
Plus
Published
Joanne Law, aged 61, was stopped by members of the public as she tried to drive off from The Golden Ball Inn in Newbridge Road, Ironbridge.
Telford Magistrates Court was told she then reversed back into a space and was arrested a short time later.
"Police said it was clear she had been drinking," said Maggie Meakin, prosecuting. "She refused to provide a sample at the roadside.