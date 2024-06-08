Knife crime victim, 19, who was caught with blade after crashing mum's car 'should have known better'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Luyanda Malone, aged 19, was a victim of a knife assault, Telford Magistrates Court was told, and took his mum's car at 4am on August 24 last year.

He crashed the vehicle at Felton Butler roundabout on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

He was arrested a short time later that day near the Shotatton crossroads and was found to be in possession of a Stanley knife.

"He stated he had been using it to cut up cardboard boxes," prosecutor Maggie Meakin said.

Malone, of Salop Road, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Lorraine McClure, mitigating, said: "He is the victim of a knife crime himself and should know better. The perpetrator wasn't prosecuted.

"He is 19 and he has got to start taking responsibility for his actions."

Head magistrate Janet Whitby told Malone: "It is extremely dangerous to be carrying a knife. You have previous form for carrying knives. You are not learning your lesson."

Magistrates handed Malone a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He must do 20 rehabilitation activity days including the "thinking skills" programme, and pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £154 victim surcharge. Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.