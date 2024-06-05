Telford thief stole M&S meat and laundry items from Co-op

Anthony Rigby, aged 50, targeted M&S in Telford town centre and Co-op in Milner's Lane, Dawley twice each.

He took £61 worth of laundry items and at lead £93 worth of meat.

Rigby, of Brunel Road, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court four counts of theft. He has 93 convictions for 41 offences, including 48 convictions for theft.

Mitigating on his own behalf, Rigby told magistrates his was struggling with substance misuse, but now has stable accommodation and is receiving help from Telford Stars addiction rehabilitation centre.

"I regret doing these offences," he said. "I didn't feel like I had any other alternative. I won't be doing it again."

Magistrates made Rigby subject of a 12-month community order which will include 10 rehabilitation activity days and a six-month drug rehabilitation programme.

He must also pay £134.93 in compensation to the shops he stole from and a £114 victim surcharge.