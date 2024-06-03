Police investigating burglary at large store on Telford retail park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Decathlon at Telford's Forge Retail Park was seen taped off on Sunday morning, and West Mercia Police has confirmed it is investigating a burglary at the premises.

The store was closed on Sunday morning, with access blocked for members of the public.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We received a report of burglary at Decathlon on Colliers Way in Telford yesterday. Officers attended the scene, and an investigation is ongoing."

Decathlon has been approached for comment.