Patient who assaulted paramedic with a crutch admits his behaviour was 'disgraceful'

Charlie Davies, aged 45, now lives in a flat in Tasley Court, Bridgnorth, but at the time of the offence on October 14, 2023 was homeless and suffering mental health and addiction problems, a court was told.

Ryan Khaira, of Wade Solicitors, told Telford Magistrates Court in mitigation on Tuesday that he considered the attack on Richard Bebbington in Wem to be "the lowest level of possible assaults". Davies pleaded guilty to a common assault of an emergency worker.

"My client says if he says he felt the crutch, that's what he felt, and that is what he admitted to," he said.

"Some people may not have even reported it," Mr Khaira added.

"Some do report it, some don't but my client can't remember it.

"It is the lowest level of harm and a short-lived pursuit around an ambulance."