Here's what police are doing following "attempted car key burglary"

Car key burglary is when an offender breaks into a home with the aim of stealing car keys and the vehicle - usually expensive models - from the property.

Shropshire PCSO Andy King said: "We are investigating a reported attempt car key burglary in Longford Turning, Market Drayton and we want to reassure residents we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible.

"If you’ve seen anything suspicious or have information that might help with enquires, please call 101."

Residents can also report crimes online.

Officers have also issued hints and tips about preventing the crime including keeping keys somewhere safe and out of sight.