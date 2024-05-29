Cheese, pans, toaster and a microwave: Bizarre items prolific Shrewsbury thief stole in spree

Lorraine Davies, aged 37, stole more than £600 worth of items in a thieving spree in Shrewsbury which stretched over six months from last December to this month.

She targeted Tesco Express in Ditherington Road on six occasions, Farmfoods at Lancaster Retail Park, Harlescott, twice, as well as single thefts from Asda in Old Potts Way, Sainsbury's Local in Abbey Foregate and Dunelm and The Range - both at Sundorne Retail Park.

Items she stole included cheese, alcohol, coffee, cookies, milk, a sandwich, candles, a microwave, cooking pans, chilled meat, chicken breasts, mincemeat, a kettle and a toaster.

Davies was made subject of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) in March this year, banning her from entering six shops in Shrewsbury.