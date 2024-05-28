Telford police detail 10 people charged in 'very busy' Bank Holiday weekend

In an update on social media, PC Paul Brittain, Community Safety Engagement Officer for South Telford, shared a selection of names of people charged at Telford's police station over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On the list, four people were charged with motoring offences, including three accused of drink driving.

Alisha Mackey, 32 of Brambles Walk in Wellington, Kevin Hancock, 50 of Haybridge Avenue in Hadley and Matthew French, 35 of Birchwood Close, Wellington, were all charged with drink driving.

Steven Arnold, 32 of Severn Drive in Wellington, was charged with driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.