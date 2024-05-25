Man jailed for string of historic sexual offences committed when he was a child

Sam Smith, now aged 29, was convicted after a trial earlier this year of ten sexual offences, including several counts of rape, committed against his victim more than 15 years ago when they were both children.

Judge Anthony Lowe heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday that the offences, which were committed in Shropshire, began when Smith was just 11 and the majority of the offences he committed had been carried out when he was under 13.

Judge Lowe heard that Smith, most recently of St John's Drive in Rugeley, had committed no offences during his adult life, and was described as a “man of good character” who had gone on to raise a family.