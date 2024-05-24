Man, woman and boy arrested after door damaged on residential street in Shrewsbury
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of affray after a door was damaged in Shrewsbury.
Police are appealing for information or doorbell footage in the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury after a door to a home was damaged on Tuesday night.
The incident on Kynaston Road at around 10.25pm is believed to have been connected to a group of young people who were seen running through the same road. The group were spotted in the area around an hour earlier.
An 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident, and have since been released on police bail.
Anyone with information or doorbell footage that they think would be helpful for the police investigation is asked to contact 01743 237437 or by emailing DL-FReactiveCIDSgts@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 505i of May 21.
Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.