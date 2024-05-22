Thank you for your service, PD Rhino! – Retirement beckons for long-serving police dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Wednesday, West Mercia Police were saying thank you and farewell to Police Dog (PD) Rhino, on his last day before retirement.

The force believes PD Rhino to be the longest-serving general-purpose support dog the force has ever had after joining the team back in June 2013.

PD Rhino is due to retire on Thursday. Photo: West Mercia Police

During his lengthy service, the pup has helped bring dozens to justice.

In February last year, the pup helped track an offender caught stealing catalytic converters through an industrial estate.

A few months later he was vital in helping detain a suspect after three men ran off from officers after an assault.

PD Rhino joined the team with his handler in 2013. Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Today we are thanking PD Rhino, on his last day before retirement, for his service. We believe he is the longest-serving General Purpose and Firearms support dog West Mercia has ever had.

"PD Rhino passed his GP license back in June 2013 with his handler."