Oswestry stalker attacked woman twice and drove dangerously in town centre car park in vehicle he stole
A stalker who stole a car and drove it dangerously in a town centre is in custody.
Kirk Hall, aged 32, attacked his victim twice in Oswestry, repeatedly turned up at her home and places he knew she would be and damaged a set of lights belonging to her.
The stalking took place over three weeks during March and April this year and the assaults happened on March 30 and April 14.