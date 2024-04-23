Telford factory face manslaughter charge after employee was killed by unguarded flywheel

Steven Westbrook, aged 47, was seriously injured by the equipment while working at GKN Autostructures Ltd on December 13, 2018. He died four days later.

The firm, now known as Autostructures UK Ltd, has been charged and is also accused of failing to discharge the employer’s general duty under the Health and Safety Act at work.

Four people have also been charged with failing to discharge the employer’s general duty under the Health and Safety Act at work. They are Timothy Mitchell, aged 48, of Rodington Heath in Shrewsbury; Jack Fallows, aged 33, Moss Drive in Newport; Julie Pearce, aged 55, of Sweet Chestnut Grove, The Rock in Telford and Andrea Iacchetti, aged 50, who currently resides in Italy.

Those charged are due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court today.

Mr Westbrook’s family have paid tribute to him, saying he is "deeply missed".

The statement says: “The loss of Steven has been painful for everyone who knew him, he is deeply missed by all his family and friends. Sadly missed, never forgotten.”