Former headteacher accused of sex offences – court told he preyed on five children

Neil Foden, who worked in North Wales, is alleged to have preyed on five youngsters, Mold Crown Court heard.

The married 66-year-old has denied any wrongdoing. None of the complainants can be identified.

John Philpotts, opening the case for the prosecution on the first day of the trial, estimated to last up to four weeks, told the jury the alleged offences had taken place over a four-year period before the allegations came to light last year when Foden was arrested.

One complainant, Child A, had shown an adult an image of her and Foden on her phone and screenshots of sexually explicit conversations and police were called, the court heard.