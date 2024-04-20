Anti-social behaviour charge dropped against Telford protestor

Neve MacLaughlin, aged 29, was one of a quartet accused of not giving their details to police after being suspected of running through traffic on the A442 near Telford Central Railway Station.

They were allegedly on their way to a counter protest against activist Tommy Robinson, who was in town holding a screening of a video about child sex exploitation on January 27 this year.

MacLaughlin, of no fixed abode, Williams Simmonds, 24, of Eggington Road, Stourbridge; Erin Dawson, 24, of Albert Road, Manchester; and Milo Spearman, 23, of Hubert Road, Birmingham, all pleaded not guilty to failing to give their names and addresses to police at Telford Magistrates’ Court in February.