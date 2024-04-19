Motorist admits driving under the influence of cocaine in Telford
A motorist has admitted drug driving after being caught with cocaine in her system.
Plus
Published
Louise Jurczenko, aged 45, was caught driving a Vauxhall Astra in Station Road, Oakengates, Telford while under the influence of drugs on September 22 last year.
A drug test found she had 32 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood in her system. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, Class A drug, is 10 mcg.