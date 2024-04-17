Drink driver who stopped at green light: 'I wouldn't have got in car if I felt intoxicated'

Samuel Derek Hart, aged 23, was caught driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury in the early hours of Saturday, March 2.

Telford Magistrates Court heard how police officers observed him stopping despite the traffic lights being green.

He was pulled over and arrested. Back at the police station, he gave a breath reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.