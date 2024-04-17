Michael James, aged 78, preyed on the girl on multiple occasions in Ludlow and Leicestershire on unspecified dates.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that he went to the police to admit what he had done.

James, of Ashford Bowdler, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching. He has no previous convictions.

Head magistrate Alan Parkhurst told James: "Our sentencing powers are not appropriate for this matter," and deferred the case to be heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a later date.

James was granted bail on the conditions he does not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and that he does not interfere with witnesses.

He must sign onto the sex offenders' register. A pre-sentence report will be ordered.