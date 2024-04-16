Criminal proceedings halted as alleged shoplifter given chance to tackle substance misuse issues

Officers have confirmed that a shoplifter was today given a conditional caution against offences committed in Ludlow.

PCSO Susan Cooke, of Ludlow police, said: "Today a shoplifter has been given a conditional caution against offences committed In Ludlow, this will give the individual an opportunity to address any substance misuse issues they may have."

A conditional caution allows an authorised person (usually a police officer) or a relevant prosecutor (usually the CPS) to decide to give a caution with one or more conditions attached.

When an offender is given a conditional caution for an offence, criminal proceedings for that offence are halted while the offender is given an opportunity to comply with the conditions. Where the conditions are complied with, the prosecution is not normally commenced.

However, where there is no reasonable excuse for non-compliance, criminal proceedings may be commenced for the original offence and the conditional caution will cease to have effect. A conditional caution can be given for one or more offences.