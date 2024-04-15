Robber on the run after absconding from prison has Shrewsbury links say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jay Sharpley, aged 40, was reported as missing to police on Saturday having allegedly absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay at 6pm.

Sharpley was serving a sentence of eight years and eight months for robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Police in Suffolk say he is known to have links to Southend-on-Sea, Bournemouth and Shrewsbury.

He is described as white, six foot tall, of medium build with brown hair and eyes. He has a neck tattoo saying: 'The strong lead and the weak follow'.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, grey basketball cap and blue jeans.

Police say anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should not approach him but should contact police on 999, quoting CAD reference SC-13042024-351.