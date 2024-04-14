Sickening monster karate coach jailed for historic abuse of young boys in Shropshire

Tony Castle, 65, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting 12 charges of serious sexual abuse against the boys, including ten counts of indecent assault.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, told how Castle, of Charrington House, Burton Upon Trent, had abused the young victims in the 1990s.

Castle had worked at a number of clubs, including Market Drayton and Ellerdine, and Wellington.

The court heard how it was not the first time Castle had been prosecuted for sexual offences against children.

In 2011 he was jailed for ten years for sexually abusing two other boys.