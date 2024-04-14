Farm labourer who went to nearby pub after week of lambing caught drink driving

David Bound admitted driving a white Nissan Navara pick-up vehicle while over the alcohol limit on March 17 on West Street, Rhayader, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said police stopped Bound’s vehicle at 1.10am. They noticed a smell of alcohol, he was slurring his words and he said he had been drinking at The Lamb, only a short distance away.

He had 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms.