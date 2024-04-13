WATCH: Shrewsbury restaurant left devastated by a major fire now ready to reopen
A Shrewsbury restaurant is ready to reopen after a month-long closure following a major kitchen fire.
By Megan Jones
The owners of The Curry House on Mardol in Shrewsbury were left devastated after a fire broke out in the restaurant kitchen on Wednesday, March 13.
The fire had begun at around 8pm in one of the chip fryers and despite their rapid attempts to extinguish it, staff became quickly overwhelmed by the blaze.
Diners were swiftly evacuated and staff could only watch on firefighters tackled the blaze.